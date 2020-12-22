More than ever, we can say we are living in history.
At their root, historical societies are dedicated to studying, preserving, and fostering an appreciation of the past. As we continue to grapple with what is happening in the world right now, the Historical Society’s work matters more than ever. It matters that we offer stories from our past. And it matters that we continue fulfilling our mission and serving our communities just as we have done for more than 90 years.
Usually, in this column, I would write to you about exciting upcoming programs or ongoing exhibits, but our temporary closure continues due to community coronavirus concerns. That doesn’t mean the Society stopped sharing history with you, though. The way we present it moved online, focusing on social media and our website.
This has been an interesting time to share the history we record with a broader audience online. Our many followers have enjoyed our social media presence over these past months. Whether you love old photos, like reading fascinating stories or just reminiscing, there’s something to interest everyone. We’re adding content to our Facebook pages multiple times each week, so please like and follow us to see what’s new.
If you haven’t done so already, visit our updated website at nchsmn.org, where you will find many resources and a lot of information. You can explore highlights from our collection, get started on your genealogy research, read the blog, and more.
The Museum Store at the Treaty Site History Center is offering free curbside pickup to our local customers. Shop from the comfort of home and bring history back with you when you pick up your order. Visit nchsmn.org and click “Shop” in the upper right corner to get started or learn more about curbside pickup.
You can also join others who value what we learn from the past and become a member or renew! The vital support provided by our dedicated members helps us preserve, protect, and share Nicollet County’s rich history, ensuring our stories, and those of our ancestors, are told for generations to come.
As we come to the end of 2020, we at NCHS want to take this opportunity to thank you for the support our community partners showed us this year. You - our members, business partners, cities, townships, friends - are the Society’s bedrock, and we are grateful for you. Thank you for helping make 2020 a year of growth, change, and service. History has shown us that we overcome obstacles and come together to build a brighter future. That is our vision for 2021 and beyond.
Throughout this season, and as we move into a new (and better) year, everyone at NCHS wishes you peace amid the challenges, connections with family and friends, the warmth of memories from holidays past, and visions of those to come.
