Letter to the editor:
The Minnesota House passed a bill last April (HF1414) requiring all Minnesota public/charter schools to teach “Comprehensive” Sex Education (CSE) to pre-K to 12th graders. The bill awaits Senate action.
But it has become so toxic that a large, statewide rally is happening at the State Capitol on Sept. 22 at 1:30 p.m. to give voice to public backlash, #ProtectKidsRally.
The heated legislative debate over this new, controversial state mandate on all local school districts extended for hours, but, to my knowledge, not a word of it was reported in local Minnesota newspapers.
Advocates of “comprehensive” sex ed (CSE) tell us it’s exactly what kids need to know to protect them from STDs and pregnancy. But the word “comprehensive” has other specific meaning in the world of sex ed. Planned Parenthood boasts on its website to being “the largest provider of comprehensive sex education in Minnesota.” Planned Parenthood lobbied for HF1414. For that reason, what Planned Parenthood promotes as good “comprehensive” sex ed gives us a window to what it is.
One of the Planned Parenthood-promoted CSE books that has gained notoriety is It’s Perfectly Normal,” a book that can be found in many Minnesota school libraries. I’m finding that people who see what’s in the book, advertised as age-appropriate for 10-year-olds, are horrified by the graphic depictions, the how-to’s, and the moral-free narrative of kids engaging in what many parents consider dangerous and unhealthy sexual activity. I will accommodate anyone who wishes to review my copy. And yet other CSE curricula currently being used as “comprehensive” sex ed are, in my view, much worse.
Another large CSE advocacy group (SIECUS) calls it “Sex Ed for Social Change,” and promotes it as a “culture shift,” and a means to “dismantle white supremacy.” There’s more here than meets the eye.
HF1414 is couched in language intended to sound benign, but dig deeper. HF1414 requires teaching “bodily autonomy.” Do a quick internet/social media search and you come up primarily with abortion rights. HF1414 also allows unlicensed teachers from outside groups into the classroom to provide the teaching, if “the community organization has necessary content expertise.” Planned Parenthood fits that bill perfectly.
Those opposing HF1414 view “comprehensive” sex education as sexualizing young people and normalizing dangerous behaviors. Ask me for more information.
Julie Quist
St. Peter