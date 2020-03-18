St. Peter Public Schools, like school districts around the country, are doing their best to navigate through this historic time with the coronavirus pandemic. Our administration is working diligently on a plan to continue to provide our students with a high quality educational experience at all levels through the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Our administration and teaching staff have taken on an "All hands on deck" approach in creating this plan, and it will continue to be a fluid process, because this situation is so unique. Our plan will probably evolve and change during the duration of the closure and the time our students and staff are engaged in the distance learning process. While we all hope to eventually return to the classroom before the end of the school year, we are preparing as if distance learning will be the new norm
This entire process has truly been a collaborative effort and one, of which, I’m very proud to be a part.
One of the biggest challenges for a distance learning program is ensuring all of our students have access to the technology and resources that are necessary for them to receive a quality education. We are working with our technology department, as part of our plan, to make sure our students and staff have Internet accessibility and the devices needed to receive the high quality education they deserve and come to expect from Saint Peter Public Schools.
There are also other directives that have come into play in the district’s planning, whether it be through the Governor of Minnesota’s executive order or through our district’s own initiatives. Those include, but are not limited to, the following:
● Providing care, during normal school hours, for the children (ages 12 and under) of local Emergency workers (including providers of healthcare, emergency medical services, long-term and post-acute care; law enforcement personnel; personnel providing correctional services; public health employees; firefighters and other first responders; and court personnel). We have designated this new program as Saints Care.
● Providing breakfast and lunch for our students like we usually do during the normal school hours on days St.Peter Public Schools would be in session. This means coming up with a unique distribution and delivery system implementing Saints Bus Service routes/drivers as well as some of our paraprofessionals and other staff to assure our students have nutritious food options during the weekdays.
Like I mentioned before, because these are circumstances we have never experienced before, this plan will more than likely change and evolve as needed. Please bear with us as we move forward with our distance learning plans and other programs to help serve District 508 students.
For the most up-to-date information on our distance learning plan as well as on the meal distribution and Saints Care programs, please go to our website at www.stpeterschools.org. If you have questions specifically for your student(s)’ school please call that building’s main office. Those numbers include:
St. Peter High School - 507-934-4212; St. Peter Middle School-- 507-934-4210; North Elementary - 507-934-3260; South Elementary - 507-934-2754; Early Childhood Center - 507-934-4211; and MVED - 507-934-5420.