To the editor:
Susan Akland was sworn into office Jan. 5 and apparently attended the Storm the Capital Rally in St. Paul Jan. 6.
Leadership means stepping aside from one's personal agenda and serving one's constituents. In a posted video she states, "I would love to hear from you." Well, I would love to hear from her also. She is accountable for her actions.
Is Susan loudly working for vaccines for us during this COVID crisis? Has she taken an active role on behalf of persons who may have food insecurity issues? Coaches and youth sports groups need encouragement — has she been there for them? Has she made it clear to teachers and parents that they are a high priority for her support? Is she reaching out to parents with small children? Those in health care need her to be visible and supportive. Is she leading the way with mask mandates support and is she a role model for appropriate social distancing behavior? May she be able to mask and gown and be a presence to persons in care facilities?
In rural areas, we hope she will listen to their concerns that could be part of the legislative agenda — surely their small businesses have been negatively impacted by COVID. Are such meetings taking place? This time of social isolation is very difficult and many are experiencing mental health issues that should be of great importance to Susan. What steps is she taking to make a difference in the lives of her constituents though participation in the above listed committee assignments? She had time to attend a rally …
On her website, I watched a little video of her peeking into a nest of baby birds with a friend. Small animals are sweet and charming. However, this is a time for serious and substantive leadership. Representing others is an onerous responsibility and demands an understanding of many complex issues. I do not believe she has the breadth of experience required to represent district 19A. It is imperative that she step aside.
Jane Savage Horton
St. Peter