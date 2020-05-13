As we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many — we call them scammers — who are using the uncertainty caused by the virus to try to obtain our personal information and even our money. These individuals follow the headlines, and they use those headlines to scheme and scam when we are most vulnerable.
The federal government has started distributing the economic impact payments, more commonly referred to as stimulus checks. In fact, many people have already received their checks. Be patient if you have not received your check. It is important to remember that the IRS will not contact you regarding these checks.
Do not provide any banking information or other personal information to anyone in response to a phone call, email message, or text message. You do not have to send any money to receive your impact payment. The IRS will not send you a check and then ask you to send some money back because they overpaid you. Visit www.irs.gov/coronavirus for commonly asked questions and to learn how to update your address and/or bank account information if that information has changed since you filed your 2018 or 2019 tax returns.
Scammers are also using COVID-19 to offer testing schemes, over the counter treatments, or preventative medicine or supplements, in an attempt to take your money or personal information. Do not respond to unsolicited phone calls, text messages, or emails offering testing for COVID-19. Be wary of any businesses or websites promising treatments or cures. Currently, there is no medicine or other products that can be taken to prevent contracting COVID-19. Please contact your health care professional with any questions regarding testing or treatments for COVID-19.
With the upheaval caused by COVID-19, it is easy to forget that the Census Bureau is working to complete the census. The census is important for more than just updating the population numbers. An accurate census is essential to our state and community. An accurate census helps our community:
• Determine the number of congressional representatives for each state, and the congressional districts within the State.
• Plan for and fund community infrastructure, including highways, community transit systems, housing assistance programs, and water and waste disposal systems.
• Secure funding for hospitals and fire departments.
• Plan for and fund health care, including Medicaid, Medicare Part B, State Children’s Health Insurance, and substance abuse prevention and treatment programs.
• Plan for and fund education programs, including Head Start, Pell Grants, school lunches, rural education needs, adult education needs, and preschool education.
If you have not yet completed your census survey, you may receive a visit from a census worker. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, these door-to-door visits have not yet started. If you do receive a visit from someone saying they are with the Census Bureau, they will have an identification badge that displays their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date.
The Census worker should also have a copy of the letter sent to you by the Census Bureau. You should ask to see a copy of these credentials before talking to the individuals. It is also important to remember that Census Bureau employees will not ask any questions regarding citizenship status, or for anything on behalf of a political party. If you have any questions regarding the census, visit www.census.gov.
These are uncertain times for everyone and it is easy to respond to a false email or telephone call. Be vigilant about answering personal questions and providing your personal information. Research any unfamiliar company or product before buying. Talk with your friends and loved ones if you are unsure about a call or email you received, or if a product seems too good to be true. Through vigilance, research, and communication, together, we can stop the loss caused by scams.