St. George is a little burg about 30 miles west of St. Peter on the Old Fort Road. If you don’t slow down, it is one of those places that you might miss. That would be a mistake, not only because it bears a saint’s name, but for many people, it could have been the part-time home of another saint.
You’ve probably heard of St. George. Turns out, he was a soldier in the Roman Army which maybe instilled in him those skills to slay a dragon. He also was a fierce defender of Christianity and is recognized as the Patron Saint of England. I’ve heard, though, that the community was settled by many good Germans named George; hence, the town’s name had nothing to do with the Dragon Slayer.
The town is dominated by the Holy Cross Catholic Church. It is an imposing edifice right along the Fort Road. The grounds contain a beautiful grotto which is also worth seeing. A parochial school was built nearby in 1916 that served the area until 1991. In later years, the old rectory was the away-from-home base of Father Greg Schaffer. He lived there during his fund raising trips for the New Ulm Diocese Catholic Mission in San Lucas Toliman Guatemala. So, why have i singled out this priest? I think you will find out.
He was born in St. Paul in 1934. He attended St. Paul Seminary. and after ordination was assigned to the New Ulm Diocese mission at San Lucas in 1963. He couldn’t have been more surprised.
How on earth would a guy from St.Paul thrive among some of the worlds’ most impoverished Native Central American people? Turns out, he and they got along pretty darn well for almost 50 years.
In an obituary, the St. Paul Seminary School of Divinity in its Distinguished Alumni Award noted that establishing a parish church building, a school, a hospital, a program of agricultural education, coupled with a drive for social justice, turned out to be his life’s calling.
In addition to those accomplishments, he helped set up a volunteer program that brought thousands of Minnesotans and others to recognize the needs and suffering that these people were going through and make a commitment to do something about it.
“Ask them what they need and help them to get it” was his and the Mission’s goal. St. George became the collection depot for things that they did need, including medical and school supplies, clothes; you name it.
He was not alone in these efforts. Father Phil Schotzko, now living in St.Peter, served as a parish priest there for years helping to accomplish these goals. You should talk to him about the Mission’s work.
For many in San Lucas Toliman, Father Greg is regarded as a saint. He didn’t slay a dragon but he worked tirelessly until his death in 2012 to slay the poverty and suffering in another small community. This one in Guatemala.