When I was seven years old, my neighbor Jill and I would play a funny game.
She would begin, joyfully, “I got a new bike.” Then I would reply, “That’s good!” She would continue, “No, that’s bad because I didn’t know how to ride it.” Then I would say, “Oh, that’s too bad.”
She would pipe in, “Well it’s actually good. I got the hang of it and it’s really fun.” I would say, “Oh, that’s good you enjoy your new bike.” And she would say, “No, because I fell and knocked out a tooth.”
Me: “That’s too bad that you knocked out your tooth.”
She: “No, it’s good! I got a quarter from the Tooth Fairy!”
And so on, we would continue until we were laughing hysterically.
It’s probably a silly example, but as I’ve been pondering the news to share about Partners for Affordable Housing’s Union Street Place, I realized that, because of the nature of serving people facing homelessness, there are a lot of “That’s good/that’s too bad” situations. Some of it relies solely on the perspective, and some clouds truly do have silver linings.
Let me explain a bit. Partners for Affordable Housing has been working for more than 35 years in the region to provide shelter and housing stability to individuals and families in need. That’s good! But there are still so many people we can’t help due to lack of space and funding. That’s too bad!
COVID-19 has challenged us in ways we’ve never expected. That’s too bad! We’ve learned to be more flexible, leave our personal struggles at the door, and have added additional safety precautions for the health of clients, staff and the community, such as providing masks, increased cleaning, updating client and staff protocols such as daily COVID-19 screenings, providing more onsite help like food, diapers, toiletries, transportation, technology and laundry supplies to reduce the need to venture out in the community. That’s good.
Our clients are facing additional barriers with jobs, childcare, and distance learning. That’s too bad. Our staff continue to facilitate connection to resources, and we have found that our clients are extremely resilient and often less fazed by the effects of the pandemic than most are. That’s good.
Governor Walz placed a moratorium on evictions, so fewer people can be without shelter. That’s good. As landlords of low-cost rental properties which partially subsidize our emergency shelters, and we are finding that tenants are struggling financially and are behind in their rent. Without the income from these properties, we may need to scale back on programming or staffing. That’s too bad.
We are an essential provider, so the clients have received nearly seamless services. Business as usual during a pandemic may put our staff at heightened risk.
Expenses have increased for our organization. That’s bad. Local and state grants have been made available to offset some of these hurdles. That’s good.
Although the weight of the challenges has seemed overwhelming, we are blessed to have supporters in the community, and we are hopefully optimistic about the future to continue to provide a safe and supportive respite to help people weather the storm. That’s good!