Problems don’t only get worse.
And, that’s a good thing to remember as we start the new decade, because it’s true everywhere on the planet, even St. Peter.
Here’s a good one: By the year 2000, commercial fishing off the west coast of the United States was in real trouble. The ecosystem was disastrously devastated. The private sector (business) and the public sector (government) worked together, and now, in 2020, the commercial fishing is back to where it needs to be, with plenty of fish to catch. Rules for and enforcement of fishing limits are strict to protect against depletion.
The story is a ray of hope.
Problems can be fixed, so those who read and study the crisis of too much plastic finding its way into the oceans can know there are solutions, perhaps when the right people with the best power figure things out.
Remember when crime in New York was out of control. Things got better, far from perfect, but better. The meat industry a long time ago was filthy, labor and management on a much broader scale couldn’t get along, and the recession of 2008 slowly faded into happier stock market reports.
I like this one: Teens and preteens in the recent decade were bombarded with the message that cigarettes are basically poison, and now way fewer teens have adopted the habit. Agreed, other problems have taken cigarettes’ place, but I’ll gladly argue with anyone that progress has been made.
I’ve lived in Saint Peter for a couple of decades, and in that time, the community has really improved. I was treated to a conversation with outgoing longtime City Councilmember John Kvamme, who pondered while looking back on what now seem like surprisingly silly arguments. For example, leaders questioned why a radio, especially an FM radio, along with automatic windows, would be needed in a city snowplow truck that was about to be purchased. Foregoing those luxuries would save the taxpayers’ money, some leaders (not John Kvamme) said.
Whew. I, for one, am glad we are beyond that sort of penny pinching.
Don’t get me wrong; I am as ridiculously frugal as the next guy, questioning, for instance, any “need” for sidewalks in new housing developments, very expensive new playground equipment when the existing equipment is arguably still awesome and loved by kids (there are exceptions, with outdated playground equipment in this community), and any future public restroom facilities that would cost several times more than my house.
Feel free to disagree at any point. My best buddies do, playfully and gently while sprinkling in, “Come on, Ed, seriously.” I’m just sympathizing with the elders on fixed incomes, families paying daycare bills, anyone earning, say, less than $17 per hour, anyone incurring medical debt, and the businesspeople who get financially squeezed from every direction. Containing costs really matters to these peeps.
I’ll go public with being happy about Saint Peter having a first-rate outdoor pool but not a multi-million dollar water park, plenty of gyms and not a fieldhouse costing/debt-burdening upwards of $10 million at this point in our history, and a racquetball-less community center with plenty of recreation features, community space and offices where tenants help pay the building’s costs. Pickleball reigns at our CC.
Let me go further in saying I love our fancy big library, Washington Avenue extensions on the north and south, the medians that have given us a pedestrian-friendly downtown, and arguably the best infrastructure (water treatment, wastewater treatment, streets, underground electric …) in Minnesota and beyond.
I love that we’re surviving without an expensive airport, because we have a superb one eight miles away.
It’s undeniable that in the past 20 years, this community has addressed a lot of problems – problems that could have been cans kicked down the road, as has happened in other communities where strategies like deferring maintenance to save money have prevailed over keeping up. Some communities, not ours, favor doing nothing to enhance quality of life. It shows. It’s felt.
I was honored to be invited in, oh, 2012 or so, to serve on the school district’s facilities task force. It was many, many hours of touring the schools, hearing from staffers, considering what other communities were doing, hearing about how the district was, and was not, meeting adequacy and capacity needs, and then arriving, with 29 others in the group, at some conclusions. The group determined, and said publicly, a new high school in conjunction with fully utilizing existing schools, would cover the bases on many needs. But, as I recall, the group stopped short of officially “recommending” that a new high school be built. A significant majority of voters favored building a new high school, the School Board agreed, and certainly what some would call the crown jewel of progress in St. Peter in the past decade – low and behold the new high school – exists.
Mark my words (hear me laughing at myself; I am not a philosopher): Mosquitoes, which account for half of the deaths of all humans who have ever lived, and their diseases will be vastly mitigated – I’m talking 80 percent plus – before the ball drops on this decade around 11:59 p.m. December 31, 2029.
St. Peter will in all likelihood have a new fire station by then, along with, I’ll betcha, sidewalks in new neighborhoods, safe up-to-date playgrounds, restroom facilities exceeding the estimated market value of my house, and who knows, maybe even a new fieldhouse.