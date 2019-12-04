The night before the House of Representatives takes a vote on whether to impeach President Donald Trump, Indivisible St. Peter invites "concerned Americans" to Minnesota Square Park to declare that "Nobody is above the law," as representatives finalize their positions and senators look on.
"Donald Trump's abuses of our communities and country demand action from Congress, which has the responsibility and authority to hold Trump accountable," Indivisible, a political action group, said in a release. "This event will demonstrate to our lawmakers that their constituents are behind them to defend the Constitution — and that Trump has left them no alternative but to uphold their oath of office and to support impeachment and removal."
The rally is part of a massive nationwide mobilization with multiple co-sponsors, including MoveOn and the Indivisible Guide. This event will be a visible, family-friendly, public gathering. The site is wheelchair accessible.
See more at the national site: www.impeach.org/event/impeach-and-remove-attend/search.