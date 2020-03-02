It’s that time of the year, the third(ish) most wonderful time of the year, where people of all ages adorn themselves in green, wear funny hats and beads; children are allowed indulgent amounts of Lucky Charms and golden coins; people have a twinkle in their eye; there is a sense of hope that maybe, just maybe, all rainbows really do end with a pot of gold; the phrase “if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, you’re lucky enough” becomes a part of everyday dialogue; beer becomes green; and all of this happens on a day where everyone is, or is at least allowed to claim that they are, Irish.
But have you ever wondered what makes Irish people so lucky? According to Google, the phrase “Luck of the Irish” was popularized during the Gold Rush when many people of Irish heritage struck it rich, and the only way to explain their good fortune was to lament that it was pure luck, as Irish individuals wouldn’t be hard-working or intelligent enough to find the gold.
Fortunately, we are going to shy away from Irish persecution in this article and say that in spite of the history, the phrase serves as a fun and catchy title of the John Ireland School’s annual fundraiser – Luck of the Irish (LOI) – which also, ironically, doesn’t have a whole lot to do with luck either.
So many talented volunteers, generous donors, gracious parents and excited children make this time the third(ish) most wonderful time of the year. John Ireland School will enjoy LOI week by making an appearance in the St. Peter St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Tuesday; hosting the LOI chip-timed 5K race on Saturday morning, and holding the LOI adults-only dinner/silent auction/game night on Saturday night.
Through all of the effort and generosity of our community members the LOI events raise over $40,000. Much of this money comes from meal ticket sales for the wonderful pork dinner and the raffle ticket sales for the cash drawing and goes directly into the operating budget which allows John Ireland tuition to remain affordable for families. There is also a special pocket of money called “Fund a Need” that is earmarked every year for a different purpose including scholarships, playground equipment, and things like that but this year the money will be used for security upgrades at the school’s entrance. This money is raised during the evening through fun-filled live auction bidding.
If you would like to participate in or donate to the third(ish) most wonderful time of the year, too, please reach out to any of our JI families or contact the school office. It would be wonderful to see you there. And there isn’t a better night to adorn yourself in green and beads, brush up on your heads or tails game, drink some not-green beer and just be thankful that we are lucky enough to live in and be supported by the best community there is.