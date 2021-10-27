As October comes to a close, we would like to highlight October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic violence involves the use of power and control over the victim/survivor, and can include physical, emotional, psychological and economic abuse. These types of abuse can occur independently, or they can occur at the same time. The abuse may be subtle at first, starting with insults, jealousy, or limitations on the victim’s access to finances. The victim/survivor may not even recognize the behavior as abuse. As time passes, the abuse escalates, becomes more frequent, and escalates to physical harm.
Domestic violence is hidden by both the abuser and the victim/survivor. It may not be easy to recognize domestic violence, especially when there are no outward injuries. The victim/survivor may try to explain away the abuser’s behavior. The victim/survivor may also believe that the abuse is their fault because that is what their abuser told them.
As outsiders not experiencing the abuse, it is easy to ask, “Why don’t they just leave?” Some of the reasons domestic violence victims may not leave their abuser include fear of the consequences if they attempt to leave, lack of financial resources, isolation by their abuser, hope that their abuser will change, fear that they will lose custody of their children or the children might remain with the abuser, and love for their abuser.
The reasons a victim/survivor might not leave the relationship are complicated and a path out of an abusive relationship may be difficult for the victim/survivor to see. We know that leaving an abuser can be the most dangerous time in an abusive relationship for the victim/survivor. When a victim/survivor does decide to leave, they need support and safety. If victims of domestic abuse are not able to leave their partner, it can be helpful to have a safety plan in place. Safety planning can help lower the risk of the victim/survivor being hurt by their partner, and can help the victim/survivor to regain control over their situation, giving them the eventual ability to leave the relationship.
CADA is the local non-profit community-based advocacy organization for domestic violence victims. The services that CADA provides include, but a not limited to: community advocacy, helping victims/survivors to create safety plans, assisting clients in obtaining protective orders, providing emergency safety shelter to survivors and their children, and providing a supervised parenting time and exchange center. According to Jason Mack, Executive Director of CADA, they have seen an increase in individuals seeking services, and the complexity of their clients’ situations have noticeably increased.
While Domestic Violence Awareness Month may end on Oct. 31, domestic violence will not end. The needs of domestic violence survivors are ongoing. CADA accepts donations to assist the clients that they serve. For information on how to donate and the items CADA currently needs, visit cadamn.org/giving.
If you are currently in an abusive relationship, or if you are wondering how you can help someone in an abusive relationship, please contact CADA by telephone at 1-800-477-0466 (24-hour crisis support line), by text at 507-223-4200, or by email at advocacy@cadamn.org. The National Domestic Violence Hotline also has resources available for victims/survivors and their friends/family. For more information, visit thehotline.org, call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text START to 88788. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.