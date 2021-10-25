To the editor:
As voting St. Peter citizens, it’s likely we have more similarities than differences. I use a local St. Peter bank, shop at our grocery stores, greet the same friendly faces at Ace Hardware, drop off my children at St. Peter Public Schools, attend a local church, and fill my tank here in town.
I proudly support the St. Peter Police and their vital duties. I proudly support our BIPOC neighbors and the absolute fact that their lives matter.
I’m a homeowner who cares about my local tax rate, I cheer for the Vikings (painful as it is), and I leave my lawn chairs on the Fourth of July parade route one day earlier each year. I was raised by two middle-class public-school teachers and am an imperfect Christian, dad, husband, and citizen. I both care about our community and greatly dislike the current American political landscape.
Local elections matter the most. We vote for people and not for parties, and the behaviors and decisions of those we elect most directly impact our lives. I encourage all St. Peter residents to consider a vote for Shanon Nowell for mayor.
Shanon is kind, solution-oriented, and will listen to all citizen’s concerns. Shanon possesses the experience, values, and temperament to represent our community. I also encourage votes for Rita Rassbach, Dustin Sharstrom, and Drew Dixon for School Board. These candidates will support our children and teachers through policy while balancing their decisions with honest, thoughtful consideration for reasonable taxation of our citizens.
Sincerely,
James Miller
St. Peter
This letter is a paid political endorsement.