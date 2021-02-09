Nothing says financial freedom like a crinkled envelope stuffed with Chamber Bucks.
That is exactly what Jennifer Jenniges experienced this week after finding the 2021 Winterfest medallion on Feb. 5 in Gorman Park, soon after the seventh clue was released.
OK, acknowledged, $1,000 in Chamber Bucks is not precisely lifelong financial freedom, but it certainly sets the stage for a celebrity-esque spending spree, albeit without a limousine.
If she wasn’t before, Jenny is famous. Thousands saw her face in the media, as she earned her coveted place in the 17-member lineage of this community’s annual medallion finders. Her intuition and in-tune-ed-ness to local history sleuthed her to the idol.
So it is fame, along with a fortune, she hasn’t immediately committed. She said it was too early to say where she would spend the prize.
But, you can bet it’s her, veiled and inconspicuous behind the COVID mask, when you see someone making it rain on the restaurants, grocery stores, hardware dealer and specialty stores around town. The wrinkled envelope worked, but it was a stretch for it to hold 50 $20 Chamber Buck bills.
How, you might ask, prey tell do Chamber Bucks even work? Thanks for asking.
Let’s say you found the medallion or were gifted Chamber Bucks from your employer or a friend in the same way you would receive a gift card. You would spend a Chamber Buck bill at any of more than 200 Chamber-member businesses just as you would a gift card. The Chamber-member merchant would then bring the Chamber Buck to the Chamber office at 101 S. Front St., which is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, even in pandemics and polar vortexes, and receive a check, on the spot, to redeem the Chamber Bucks. Or the merchant could call Ed at 507-934-3400 to have him deliver said redemption check.
It’s that simple. Chamber Bucks never expire. You can buy Chamber Bucks to make dreams of short-term financial freedom for a friend or family member come true. Just call Ed at the Chamber, 507-934-3400.
Would you believe we sold more than $20,000 in Chamber Bucks in 2020, and we’ve already sold more than $2,000 of them in 2021? It’s a popular shop-local program run by the Chamber of Commerce, which doesn’t make money on the deal. In fact, it costs us a few dollars to operate in the fashion of the United States mint.
We love doing it, which is true with all events and programs at the Chamber. The Tourism and Visitors Bureau provided the dollars behind $1,000 Chamber Bucks prize to the medallion finder. Employers give them to employees as rewards and incentives. And friends bestow them upon friends to make dreams, although sometimes fleeting, because like money Chamber Bucks can evaporate from the hands of the merchandising excited, precipitate.