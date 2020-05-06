Greetings from St. Peter High School! Again, I hope this message finds you and your loved ones well. I’m emailing to update all of you on our most current plans for graduation and other spring events and to fill you in on the reasoning behind these plans.
But first of all, many of you know me not only as the high school principal but also as a fellow parent of a graduating senior. Our Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Olson, is the grandfather of a senior. Please know that no one cares more about providing these graduates a special and memorable event. We wish something different for them — something much more like the experience that we had at our own high school graduations. That being said, we are also ethically responsible for following the rules and guidelines provided by the Minnesota Department of Health, the Center for Disease Control, and Governor Walz. While there are many fun and creative ideas for graduations, the size of our graduating class (>180) prohibits them, as they do not adhere to the rules which are in place to protect our students, their families, and our staff.
We believe we have the best plan possible given current circumstances:
On May 29th, a virtual graduation ceremony will be available online. The time will be announced closer to graduation day. We have hired a filmmaker to shoot and edit a graduation ceremony as well as our senior awards night. Graduates will be scheduled for specific times to come to the high school in their cap and gown to have their name read, walk across the stage, receive their diploma, class flower, and take pictures with their parents or guardians. Every graduate will be able to be accompanied by up to four adults of their choice with two participating and two observing. Filming will take place next Wednesday the 13th and Thursday the 14th. Please keep your eyes on your email for a sign-up form. More detailed information regarding filming will come in the next few days.
Should guidelines for gatherings change prior to May 29th, we will be ready to pivot and develop a new plan for a more traditional graduation ceremony.
Our Student Services professionals are busy putting together Senior Awards Night. This event will be held virtually at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, May 27th. If your child is receiving an award or scholarship award, you will receive an invitation with information on how to access the virtual program no later than May 22. Awards will be available for pickup after May 29th.
As you've likely already heard, prom has been tentatively rescheduled for July 18th, provided the rules and regulations for size of gatherings changes.
The volunteers from the All Night Graduation Party will be giving every graduating senior twenty dollars in cash. While the committee members wish they could provide a fun, in-person event for the Class of 2020, they know that is not possible by May 29th.
Lastly, sometimes I feel unprepared to guide my own child through this unprecedented time, let alone a school, but the support of our families, students, staff, and the St. Peter community make things a bit more manageable. This is a community that comes together, both in times of joy and of struggle. We miss all of our St. Peter Saints and will do our best to continue to educate and celebrate them.
Take care of each other and stay safe.