A year ago, COVID-19 threw most of our lives into uncertainty.
As with the rest of the state, NCHS quickly moved to remote work, developing new ways to carry out our mission without personal contact. We’ve worked hard at sharing history with our members and the public. One year later, we're thankful for all the progress that has been made against COVID. Vaccines are here and are saving lives.
NCHS has taken the most cautious approach possible. We're heavily reliant on volunteers and our wonderful staff, many of whom are in at-risk categories for COVID-19. We feel it's our duty to keep them safe. We're continually monitoring the situation and are eager to reopen the Treaty Site History Center when the time is right. In the meantime, we invite you to share in these opportunities.
● Films on First Thursdays - You can view our monthly film series documentaries from the comfort of your own home. Links to stream the films are provided on our website at nchsmn.org/events. These documentaries are designed to inform, challenge ideas, and create conversation. After each film, viewers are encouraged to provide comments on our Facebook page.
● hiSTORY hangout - If you love talking about history and looking at old photos and maps, please join us for hiSTORY hangout, a free discussion group about local history topics. Each hangout will take place on the second Monday of each month at 10 a.m. April’s topic is Nicollet County floods. For more information and a link to join, visit our website.
● Pollinator Plant Sale - Are you a gardener? Native plant enthusiast? Are you interested in attracting butterflies and other pollinators to your yard? The Nicollet County Historical Society’s Pollinator Plant Sale fundraiser is for you! Choose from an array of beautiful native pollinator plants perfect for different garden sizes and types, from shorelines to rock gardens. Sales start April 17. Genevieve Brand of Seed to Site will hold an informational session on April 15 at 7 p.m. Details and order forms will be available on our website soon.
● Visit the NCHS Online Catalog - Researchers can explore some of the Nicollet County Historical Society’s cataloged collection online. Don’t see what you’re looking for? Contact the Research Coordinator at research@nchsmn.org or 507-934-2160.
● Find us on Facebook - Our history is full of little tidbits that haven't made it into our exhibits yet. What are they? Check out our Facebook pages to find out!
● Shop at our online gift store - We are now offering curbside pickup! Shop from the comfort of home and bring history home with you when you pick up your order. Visit our website and click “Shop” in the upper right corner.
We appreciate everyone who helps keep the history of Nicollet county alive, and we look forward to seeing you explore our heritage again soon.
For more information on the Nicollet County Historical Society, visit our website at nchsmn.org, or follow us on Facebook (@nchsmn), Twitter (@nchshistory), and Instagram (@nchsmn).