The city of St. Peter is a member of GreenSteps and has been for a few years now. This free assistance program for all Minnesota cities supports and recognizes implementation of 29 sustainability best practices focusing on cost savings, quality of life, energy use reductions and encouraging a culture of innovation.
The program was launched by the League of Minnesota Cities (St. Peter is a member) and is sponsored by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
At its root the program provides a platform for organizing and making changes and sharing information about what cities, including Saint Peter, do to improve sustainability. Those improvements are broken down into five categories of activities and efforts with the 29 best practices that are mentioned above.
Here is the link to the website so you can see what Saint Peter is doing: greenstep.pca.state.mn.us/city-detail/12430. What people may find really interesting is that as a City we have taken even more actions that haven’t made the list yet.
The City Council is now starting a process to review each of the five GreenSteps categories. The plan will help the Council organize what’s going on now and help generate potential new effective ideas that we are all able to do to help our community. Those categories are:
i. Building and Lighting
ii. Land Use
iii. Transportation
iv. Environmental Management and
v. Economic and Community Development
A few of the benefits of being a part of the GreenStep Cities program include:
• Providing a continuous improvement pathway for cities to "go green” and become more sustainable and resilient.
• Saving staff time in researching proven, cost-effective actions for cutting energy use, decreasing the city's carbon footprint, and accomplishing other sustainability goals that exceed regulatory requirements. The program provides information and advice on how to complete 170 actions – in the best practice groups of buildings, land use, transportation, environment, and economic/community development – and is continuously updated with Minnesota-specific information.
• Saving cities money and delivering a stream of multiple environmental, social and financial benefits while helping cities explore how to spend the same amount of money smarter.
• Opening up special opportunities for funding and technical assistance available mostly to GreenStep cities because the GreenStep program focuses on existing GreenStep cities.
• Providing leadership and action roles for community members, businesses and institutions to stretch limited city funds and strengthen a civic culture of engagement and innovation. The program encourages cities to use student interns to help enter best practice action reports on the GreenStep website and it provides an intern manual to make this easier.
So follow along and watch us go. Remember that this is not just about the city, but about what you can do as a community member to help our environment. We have some great programs including rain barrels, food composting, recycling, LED light bulbs, rebates of many shapes and sizes for energy conservation and much more.
More GreenSteps will be coming but it all needs you. If we all just do a little it can amount to a lot.