As we head into the fall, there are many things we can do to stay healthy. Fall is a good time to check in with yourself and ask: How am I feeling? And how can I feel better?
As a primary care provider in Family Medicine at Daniels Health Center in St. Peter, my work is centered on helping people of all ages prevent disease and improve their health.
Here are my top 6 tips for a healthy fall.
• Schedule your annual checkup. Many of us missed annual check-ups in the last year or so. One of the best ways to set yourself up for good health is an annual check-up. It’s a good time to talk with your primary care provider about your physical, mental health and life. We may recommend routine tests and health screenings for cholesterol, blood sugar and certain cancers. When we prevent health conditions or catch issues early, we can help you thrive.
• Roll up your sleeves. COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and widely available at your local pharmacy and clinic. If you received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at least 6 months ago, you may be eligible for a booster. Boosters are offered to people age 65+ and people age 18+ with underlying medical conditions. You may also get a booster if where you live or work puts you at increased risk for exposure. When you and your children age 12 and older get vaccinated, you can help protect yourself, young children, and those at higher risk of getting severely ill from the virus. If you do get it, your illness may be less severe if vaccinated. The vast majority of hospitalizations are occurring in unvaccinated Minnesotans.
• Get your annual flu shot. When we head indoors in the fall and winter, viruses circulate more easily. The annual flu vaccination, recommended for everyone age 6 months and older, is your family’s best shot at avoiding the flu this year. Influenza symptoms, similar to COVID-19 symptoms, are fever, body aches, headache, chills, fatigue, cough and sore throat. If you do get sick from the flu, your illness may be shorter and less severe if you are vaccinated. For your convenience, flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time.
• Wash your hands. Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds especially before you eat, after you use the bathroom and when you come home from the store, work or wherever! Use hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.
• Wear a mask indoors. The CDC recommends that all of us, vaccinated and unvaccinated, wear a mask indoors and in crowded places when transmission of the COVID-19 virus is high. Masks help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses such as COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.
• Get good sleep. Sleep is vital to our health. Adequate sleep helps our bodies fight invading bacteria or viruses more efficiently. Research shows that well-rested people who received the flu vaccine developed stronger protection against the illness. Adults should get 7 or more hours of sleep each night; teens should get 8-10 hours; and school age children should get 9-12 hours. Lack of sleep also increases the risk for obesity, heart disease and diabetes.
Stay healthy.