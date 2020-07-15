On March 13, Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There was widespread agreement that the situation was urgent; President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on the same day, and that national emergency continues. To date, all 50 states have declared states of emergency, and 49 of our 50 Governors exercise emergency powers to this day. This is a good thing for Minnesota’s public health and our economy.
When we returned to the legislature on Monday of this week for our second special session of the year, we once again spent much of the day debating the termination of the emergency powers of Gov. Tim Walz. Even though we have seen dramatic spikes in new cases in Florida, Texas, California and other places, some MN legislators moved to end Gov. Walz’s emergency powers. This would hurt our efforts in dealing with the real problems the pandemic is creating in our communities.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has been downplayed by some since the beginning. The arguments often started with “There is no pandemic; this is just the flu, so there is no emergency.” We now have almost 140,000 American lives lost to this virus.
The rhetoric has now changed to “OK, there is a pandemic, but the emergency is over.” The hard facts and reality is that the United States has more than three million cases of COVID-19. Most states are seeing a rise in new cases, even when adjusting for increased testing. The emergency is not over.
What about our economy? As a business owner, I do not want to see us have to go backwards in our efforts to open up the economy and local businesses. As we have seen in other states that have had to “re-close” businesses, there is risk in opening too soon as well as in opening too late.
We need to be able to have our governor react quickly when the situation calls for it — and sometimes the Legislature is just too slow in acting or can’t reach agreement. For example, the CARES Act funding hit an impasse and was not passed out of the Legislature; instead, the governor was able to get the money to our communities quickly through his executive authority.
This was money our local communities greatly needed, and the Legislature sat on its passage for more than a month. The governor receives daily briefings on this topic, and is able to respond immediately if need be.
Let’s work together on this; the result will likely be better. We have Minnesotans asking us, right now, important questions that show the seriousness of the pandemic. Currently, 20 states have a mask mandate, and a mandate is being considered here.
We are also wondering whether we will have students back in schools this fall or distance learning or a hybrid. Considering we have around 850,000 students in our state, we cannot have partial investment from decision makers. We would benefit if the Senate majority held committee hearings to listen to the public, experts, and leaders on reopening.
We are all more than ready to get back to our normal lives. The decisions Gov. Walz is making are difficult ones, and citizens are expecting him to seek the best balance between keeping us safe and opening up the economy.
Needless to say, our viewpoints about that balance vary widely. I applaud the work the Walz administration has done so far. The determination and consistency of our governor to continually stay updated and respond while our state has been in-crisis is impressive.
There will come a time for the peacetime emergency to be declared over, but that time is not here yet. I sure hope it’s soon and so does everybody in our area. Until this pandemic passes we will just have to hang together as a state, listen to the voices of our citizens, and make the best decisions we can.