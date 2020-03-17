The 2020 Minnesota Legislature session will be known as the session dominated by COVID-19.
Legislators began preparing protocol for dealing with the virus a few weeks ago, but late on a Sunday afternoon, the action plans were accelerated. Gov. Tim Walz called a press conference to announce that Minnesota K-12 public schools were going to be closed from March 18 to March 27 to make long-term plans for the continuity of education and explore distance learning plans. Later, another executive order closed all restaurants and bars statewide.
Last week, Gov. Walz signed into law a bill appropriating nearly $21 million in funds to be added to Minnesota’s public health response contingency account. The funds will help support disease investigation, provide information to the public, coordinate statewide response activities, and conduct laboratory analysis. The legislation was passed urgently and with unanimous bipartisan support.
At a Capitol press conference on March 16, Senate and House leaders announced the Legislature will work by alternate means until April 14. What does that look like and mean for my legislative colleagues, our staff, and the people of District 19?
It means we will be taking a break in the regular legislative calendar to comply with MDH guidelines. We will still be working, we will still answer phone calls, respond to emails, we’ll still meet with constituents – but it will be remotely. It is just safer for us to talk via the phone or electronically. We must make sure the safety of all Minnesotans is a priority. We're in uncharted territory, and I know that all of us are committed to balancing the health concerns with our legislative obligations.
That said, we are looking at several additional bills to deal with COVID-19 in addition to the bill passed last week. As of right now, two bills exist to help.
HF 4326 Updates Section 12 to add a definition of public health emergency to the list of what can allow the governor to declare a peacetime emergency. HF 3980 Would transfer more money to the contingency account for hospitals and nursing facilities.
It is important the Legislature continues to operate safely to aid Minnesotans with COVID-19 preparedness and response and to somehow continue our work to address the many pressing needs of the state. I am committed to complying with the Minnesota Department of Health MDH0 guidelines (including social distancing, limiting large gatherings, telework, and increased cleaning measures).
We are committed to dealing with three important areas before the May 18 constitutional adjournment date: COVID-19, bonding, and funding a few very important priorities, which I am hopeful will include funding for Hwy. 14 and grain bin safety legislation. We, as Minnesotans, stand stronger when we are united behind a common purpose. We will overcome the challenges facing us in the coming weeks and when the dust settles, we will remain united and go forward with renewed purpose.
Again, I’m committed to making sure the Legislature gets the most important work done for the 2020 session while keeping the public safe. Please do not hesitate to contact our office if you have any questions or concerns and take advantage of the resources below. I can be reached at: sen.nick.frentz@senate.mn or 651-296-6153.