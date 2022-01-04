I just completed my first year in office. Being in the Legislature is quite an experience and being part of the process is so rewarding. We passed eight omnibus budget bills during the 2021 special session.
Last month we learned that Minnesota has a $7.7 billion budget surplus. This news comes at a time when families and businesses continue to struggle amidst continued economic uncertainty. As I wrote in my column last month, prices are on the rise for seemingly everything. Gas, groceries, energy bills and other necessities are all more expensive, and the supply chain crisis continues to take its toll.
When the pandemic hit, Minnesota was one of many states that borrowed money from the federal government to cover the surging cost of unemployment insurance. We currently owe the federal government nearly $1 billion in the Unemployment Insurance (UI) Trust Fund. Over 30 states have used their federal COVID relief funds to reduce or eliminate their UI debts. Unfortunately, there is a possibility Minnesota employers may be faced with a new tax hike of 15% or more if government does not work quickly to repay this debt. With a $7.7 billion surplus and more than $1 billion in unspent COVID relief funds available, it is clear that the state has the resources to pay our debt without forcing businesses to shoulder this burden.
Over the coming weeks, we will be exploring ways to provide relief to Minnesotans and return the surplus to those who worked so hard to produce it. Some potential opportunities include permanently ending state taxes on social security, providing education tax credits to bring school choice to more families, extending reinsurance to make sure health premiums do not skyrocket, and considering other tax relief measures that would help Minnesotans keep more of their hard-earned money.
The new legislative session begins on Jan. 31. In addition to tackling the UI Trust Fund crisis and working to make Minnesota a more tax friendly state, keeping Minnesotans safe is a sacred duty of our legislature. Crime in Minnesota has risen to new heights. Carjackings, robberies, vandalism, and homicides are all on the rise. Now is the time to support our law enforcement to fully fund these departments so that the officers and staff can do their job safely and well. Despite an ever-increasing crime rate, there is a proposal in front of the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission to reduce sentences for repeat offenders by eliminating in-custody points from the sentencing grid. The idea of reducing sentences for repeat criminals and sex offenders is disturbing and unacceptable as all too often the crimes are being committed by repeat offenders.
It is an honor to serve you in St. Paul. I am prepared to meet the challenges that we face and look forward to getting back into session. Happy New Year!