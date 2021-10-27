To the editor:
My purpose today is to express enthusiasm for Kate Martens, an outstanding candidate for the St. Peter School Board.
I came to know Kate early in my tenure as French teacher at SPHS. I had the idea of taking a group of students for a French camp weekend at Concordia Language Villages and was trying to make a transportation plan. Kate was the parent of one of my students. She came to the rescue, volunteering to drive one big van while I drove the other. This was the first of a great many camp adventures . Not long after, I thought it would be fun to throw an after school Mardi Gras party for my students. Kate was on board again, filling up her trunk with cold drinks and hauling them to my 3rd floor classroom. This list goes on.
At that time, Kate was the state director of the United States Academic Decathlon. When St. Peter was in need of a new coach, she led me to take it on, resulting in a great academic opportunity for hundreds of students. All of this is to say that Kate can see the big picture, but is equally skilled in figuring out how to get things done and is not afraid of hard work. It is also to say that I have come to know her well.
The daughter of educators and now a retired educator herself, Kate is a lifelong learner with a deep understanding of learning. Her retirement plan is to keep working to help our schools transition through these difficult times and into a future filled with opportunity for every child. She is especially passionate about issues of equity and optimistic that the new technologies that are enabling teachers today to reach learners during the pandemic could bring about lasting improvements in education. These are problems requiring both a big picture and some very detailed plans.
Kate has lived in St. Peter for her whole adult life. She is deeply committed to the welfare of our community and especially to the children in our schools. We are very fortunate to have such a wise and experienced candidate ready to serve our students and teachers.
Mary Behrends
St. Peter
This letter is a paid political endorsement.