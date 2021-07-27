To the editor:
I am writing this letter to voice my opinion on the problems I've seen at our City Council meetings. I've lived in this town since 1949. I was in business for many years. I believe we have the greatest town in Minnesota.
We've had councils that had there ups and downs, ins and outs. But we have never had a fraction like what's happening at our meetings. I don't go along with Emily Bruflat not respecting our flag for what it stands for. May I remind you you were elected and being paid to represent our community.
And for Councilor DeVos, I think you could have talked it out with the mayor outside the meeting. Chuck Zieman has been on council and became mayor a good number of years and has done a great job. To me ,you jumped on a soap box and shot your mouth off the way you did it. I don't like how you did it. Maybe you should follows Robert's Rules of Order.
As far as asking the mayor to resign, I think maybe the two of you should give that some serious thought. I had a sign in my business that said "Love America or Leave" in changing the words "Love St. Peter or Leave." If you want to talk about this, call me. I've got a lot support around this town for citizens.
Keith Keogh
St. Peter