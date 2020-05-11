To the editor:
My father once responded to someone complaining about taxes by saying he was glad to pay them, because they provided for things that everyone needs, like roads and sewers.
Today, our taxes also help buy PPE for medical staff and provide a lifeline for families thrown out of work through no fault of their own. Let’s not gripe when asked to pay taxes to keep ourselves and our neighbors afloat.
Let’s be grateful our state has the funds — derived from taxes — for coronavirus tests and hospital beds. States without healthy tax revenues are far more likely to leave their citizens in the lurch.
Marian Broida
St. Peter