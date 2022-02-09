Returning from their first tour since 2019, the Gustavus Wind Orchestra will perform their Home Tour Concert on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. in Christ Chapel. Guest Composer Bruce Broughton will discuss his piece, “Flourishes,” which the Gustavus Wind Orchestra will be premiering.
Visiting campus to meet with Gustavus students is American composer and 10-time Emmy winner, Bruce Broughton. Broughton is best known for his work on movie scores like Tombstone, Miracle on 34th Street, and Silverado, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award. Through an anonymous donation, Gustavus was able to commission the piece, “Flourishes.”
The concert revolves around the theme, Drawing Inspiration. “This theme evolved organically out of a collection of music that was circling in my mind and heart related to film, animation, imagery, and visual art,” says conductor James Patrick Miller.
Following the postponement of their international tour, the band spent four days performing in schools and churches across the state from Ramsey to Springfield. The program also features student soloists Anya Menk '22 (voice and piano), Kyle Langer '22 (trombone), Jessical Logue '22 (bass clarinet) and Elizabeth Bergquist '24 (cello).
All performances are free of charge, no ticket required.