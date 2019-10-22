The fairgrounds may be quiet but the 4-H fun is far from over. In fact, the busy 4-H year is just getting started and there is a place for you.
A friend of mine recently asked me the meaning of 4-H — part joke, part question — she suggested it might stand for Handmade-Hems-Hogs-Horticulture. For many, 4-H conjures up images of county fairs and blue ribbons. You may not know that there’s plenty of project learning happening in science, health, citizenship and the arts, too. You don’t need livestock to be an active 4-H member. In fact, only 22% of all 4-H’ers live on a farm.
You may think 4-H is for rural kids, or somebody else’s kids or just for kids. But it really is for you. 4-H is a place where all children can learn, lead and build meaningful connections with adults — not just parents — who believe in them (that’s you). 4-H is for everyone, and it stands for Head-Heart-Hands-Health.
If you don’t see yourself in 4-H — as a family, as a caring community member, as a youth — then we just haven’t met yet. Why? Because 4-H is designed around what interests each individual youth member and it’s delivered by community members who share what they love. We all have unique interests that really spark our passion and drive our learning. 4-H is designed around those sparks to inspire hands-on learning.
Whether 4-H’ers are building robots, raising sheep, writing musical plays or taking photographs they are learning the skills they need to succeed…and lead. Skills like leadership, problem solving, cooperation, decision making, coping, public speaking, project planning, communication, and more. 4-H is Minnesota’s largest youth development organization, offered by the University of Minnesota Extension, designed to empower youth with lifelong skills to lead positive changes in our world.
Right now, Nicollet County 4-H is looking to expand its program offerings and partnership in ways that help more youth, along with their families, to find their place in 4-H. Please take a minute to think about your sparks and what sparks interest in the youth you know. Then call and jump in. Join as a family. Apply to volunteer.
Now, I’m not going to lie to you. Being a new 4-H family or volunteer can be a bit overwhelming. In 4-H, we believe true leaders aren’t born — they are grown. This is why 4-H has opportunities designed to grow true leaders over time from kindergarten through one year after high school graduation and every year in between. This kind of learning requires a robust offering of projects, workshops, events, leadership trainings and, oh yes, showcase opportunities like the county fair.
So, start where you have sparks of interest and you’ll do just fine. Skim the surface or take the deep dive. Your involvement in 4-H, just like your interests and abilities, can grow over time. We’re ready for you to get started.