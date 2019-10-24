To editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Tim Lokensgard for St. Peter School Board. His experience and knowledge will continue to keep our schools on the right track. Tim understands what is needed to insure fiscal responsibility moving forward.
St. Peter is a great place to live and grow up. Our schools are vibrant places to learn. We need individuals prepared to insure our schools continue to offer the best education possible for ALL our kids, ALL the time. Experience & Stability is what we need come November 5. Tim is the right fit to continue this mission.
Lee Pell
St. Peter