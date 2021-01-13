To the editor:
Rep. Jim Hagedorn had a choice on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
He could have made a vote for truth, in support of the United States Constitution. He chose instead to hedge his vote. Just in case Wednesday was not the end of an incompetent narcissist but the beginning of a racist revolution to enshrine white supremacy as the way of the land.
It is time to recall an incompetent legislator who has chosen the seduction of power over the welfare of the people in his district.
I have a pedigree in the Republican party at the precinct and county level. Hagedorn is not a Republican working to keep government small and to limit government intrusion in our lives. He has caste a vote saying the federal government can declare, at a whim, which votes can be counted in an election. He has challenged, without evidence, the right of the citizens of Pennsylvania to conduct their own business. Now is the time to recall Jim Hagedorn and limit his ability to do harm.
Larry Kiewel
St. Peter