What to generate some creative exercise? How about counting your steps while strolling the local shopping scene?
Be a tourist in your own town. With gas above $3 per gallon, venturing downtown makes way more sense than subjecting yourself to distant malls.
Let’s call it “experience shopping”. It’s all about memories, the ones you make finding unique items and the unforgettable ones those who open presents from you.
There’s so much to see in St. Peter’s special stores. You’ll get your miles in without even feeling it.
Maybe you have always been a mall shopper or an online buyer. Once you go browsing in this town, it’s difficult to go back to the “easy” way. Fact is, parking spots are so plentiful between Broadway and Grace Street, convenience is well within reach. Many of the stores have entries in back, so they are super accessible.
The St. Peter Town Square Committee created the November Nostalgia campaign to spotlight our place’s incomparable architecture and ambiance. A major highway flows through it, but as Minnesota Avenue, it’s warm, safe, approachable and inviting. It also plays like a spectator sport as travelers, who have no plans to stop, get to see shoppers in tandems and trios sauntering the sidewalks and smiling while swinging bags with merchandise.
To add a few steps to the overall count, and build upon the “shopping experience,” those who have discovered the spirit of St. Peter make their way to the array of dining options. Not just dining, but sipping hot chocolate, coffee or perhaps something with an even friendlier glow. Deserts and other sweets can ensure calories aren’t overly depleted from the collecting of steps.
November Nostalgia extends the fun and togetherness experienced with the Chamber’s annual Girls Night Out in October. After all, the holiday season is a wonderful time to unite and rekindle old friendships. We hear even that scattered, resettled family members make St. Peter their meeting point and spend a few hours walking and talking.
As always, employees in the stores, restaurants and bars are taking a number of steps to maintain cleaner environments. It’s great when shoppers and diners do the same.
St. Peter is the place to be all year long, of course, but the holiday season seems extra special.
We’ll see you in St. Peter!