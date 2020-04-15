On March 16, River’s Edge Hospital stood up its Incident Command Structure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, staff has been busy, stressed, tense, and full of a variety of emotions. Chances are, many others in many different sectors of business are feeling the same way.
Every single person in our community, county, state, and nation are feeling the stressors of the new normal. Not knowing when it will come to an end adds to those stressors. There is a way to come out stronger during a crisis and that is called resilience.
Wayne Sotile, PhD, wrote in an article for The Studer Group on resilience. He said, “Resilience...is the capacity for getting through difficult times and coming out stronger. It’s bouncing forward, geared with renewed energy and purpose, and with a deeper wisdom than you had at the start of the journey.”
Essentially, if we can learn how to be more resilient, we can learn how to be in control of ourselves when things around us are seemingly out of control.
Being more resilient starts with self-awareness. Are you physically or emotionally exhausted? Are you feeling anxious?
Lately I have found that if I do not look at Facebook, watch the news, or talk about COVID-19 when I get home from work, I feel less stressed. I have learned to be a little more mindful of what my body is telling me, and I have been doing things I don’t normally do (like shoot baskets with my 10-year-old at 9 p.m.).
The American Psychological Association suggests the following to help build resilience:
Build connections. Prioritize your relationships.
Foster Wellness. Take care of your body by getting enough sleep, eating healthy meals and snacks, exercising, and drinking lots of water. You can also practice mindfulness. Journaling, yoga, and meditation are great ideas to do this.
Find purpose. Find what makes you feel good, whether it’s helping others or finishing a project that you’ve been putting off.
Embrace healthy thoughts. Keep things in perspective, accept change, and maintain a hopeful outlook.
Seek help when you need it. Talk to a friend, family member, or co-worker.
The State of Minnesota has launched a new website that has resources on protecting yourself, childcare resources, unemployment, employer and employee support and much more.
In this time of uncertainty it is important to remember three simple things to keep healthy – cover your cough, stay home, and wash your hands. If you need to come to the Emergency Department or Urgent Care because of cough, shortness of breath, and fever, please call ahead to 507-931-2200 so staff can prepare for your arrival.