...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
A prosecutor is a minister of justice. It is our responsibility to seek justice in any criminal case, to consider the constitutional rights of the accused, the interests of the victim and witnesses, and public safety. This is a responsibility that every prosecutor in my office takes very seriously. When we make decisions to bring charges, those decisions are based upon whether there is probable cause to believe the crime alleged occurred and whether the prosecutor believes the case can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt at a trial. Once the complaint is filed, the Court also reviews the case for a finding of probable cause and also sets appropriate conditions of release.
However, after a case is charged, new evidence can be discovered, additional witnesses can come forward, and other information can be obtained that is only available through court order. Victims and witnesses may become unavailable, or witnesses can become unwilling to cooperate with law enforcement or the prosecution. Contrary to what is portrayed on television, the results of forensic evaluations can take months to receive. Newly discovered evidence or changes to the information can both strengthen and weaken a case. At every stage of the case, the prosecutor must evaluate case strengths and case weaknesses, constantly evaluating how to proceed with the case. This assessment influences plea offers and the decision whether to proceed to trial.
There are times when a prosecutor reaches the conclusion that a case cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. This conclusion can come about for many reasons. It can be a very difficult conclusion to reach when there is a victim involved and that victim’s statement of what happened does not change. The decision to dismiss does not mean a prosecutor believes or does not believe the victim. Rather, as prosecutors, we have an ethical obligation to only take a case to trial that we believe can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
As a minister of justice, prosecutors must consider many different factors at all stages of the criminal justice process. Prosecutors do not consider just one or two facts, but the whole of all facts and circumstances presented. A prosecutor does not take lightly the balancing of their responsibilities and ethical obligations while seeking justice with ever evolving information.