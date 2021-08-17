We are excited to be welcoming all of our students back for in-person learning five days a week! We are looking forward to getting back to more “normalcy.”
We are not where we had hoped to be by this time, however, when it comes to COVID mitigation. Across the country, and right here at home, we are seeing another spike in COVID cases--specifically with the Delta variant. The Minnesota Department of Education and the Department of Health have recommended following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) which has recommended all unvaccinated people regardless of vaccination status continue to wear masks indoors.
For this reason, we will be requiring masks for all K-12 students, staff, and visitors. We will reduce this to a recommendation when our community has low to moderate levels of community transmission, we are in a downward trend with positive cases, and have fewer than five cases in our schools. Other mitigation strategies such as increased ventilation, cleaning and disinfecting high touch areas, tiered busing to decrease exposure, encouraging vaccination, hand washing and respiratory etiquette, staying home when sick are also being used as we begin the school year. Our priority is the health and safety of our students and staff, being able to maintain in-person learning, and following the guidance provided by the state and federal government.
Amidst all of the concern regarding COVID, our staff continues to be dedicated to providing students with the best learning experience possible. We are thankful for the support of the community as we strive to make student centered decisions during this time of uncertainty. Our students are continuing to learn and grow, we are continually working to improve, and the general operations of the school district and the community march onward.
The St. Peter School Board recently passed a resolution calling for an operating referendum vote this November. The district’s current operating referendum sunsets this year. The proposed operating referendum question would increase the current amount of $182.10 per pupil to $410 per pupil. For the average property owner, this would be an increase of just under $60 per year or about $5 a month.
The funds would be used to maintain and enhance current programming for our students. These funds allow St. Peter Public Schools to offer courses, such as agriculture, construction, welding, culinary arts, health occupations, engineering, and other hands-on, real world experiences. It also provides resources to support students who may be struggling academically or social-emotionally.
With the current operating referendum sunsetting, if the proposed operating referendum were not passed, the district would need to reduce the budget by about $425,000. This would impact our ability to continue to provide students with the variety of programs and courses currently available to them, affect class sizes, and services for our struggling students.
Almost all school districts in Minnesota have a referendum to support regular operations. The average amount across the state is $856. Most of the surrounding districts are above St. Peter’s proposed amount of $410 per pupil, such as Mankato at $459 per pupil.
We will be sharing information about the referendum over the next few months. If you would like us to visit your organization or group to provide more information, please contact us at the District Office at 507-934-5703 to schedule a time. There will also be several public meetings to learn more about the referendum. A schedule of meetings will be published soon.