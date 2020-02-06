Lately, I have had a number of folks ask me about a new fire station.
So here’s what is going on with that. It is clear that the current fire station will not long support the people, equipment, training and safety space that is need for this important core service within our community and the surrounding area. It is also clear that the current location, while serviceable, is not the place for the community to make a major investment in a new fire station due to firefighter response time (both getting to the fire station by our volunteers and for them to then get to the scene of the emergency). Size does matter and the size of additional space that could be acquired near the existing station just doesn’t make it work in the long term either.
The council has wanted to find other non-property tax ways to pay for the development of a new fire station. Sales tax is a way that gets others to help us pay. Last year (2019), the Minnesota Legislature changed the rules about how instituting a sales tax works and legislative approval is required before a local vote on the matter. The first step in potentially getting a new fire station built in 2021 is making that request to Legislature. If approved, the next step would be putting the question to the voters on the Nov. 3, 2020 general election ballot.
There are still lots of things to be worked out, including the design of a new facility, the building size, and the budget, and how much of that cost could be paid by sales tax. But we do know a few things for sure:
• We know we have a location at the northwest corner of the Broadway Avenue and Sunrise Drive intersection (a pretty darn good spot based on the response time study).
• We have a council appointed Building Committee made up of council members, volunteer firefighters, architects, engineers and construction managers to determine what we need and what it takes to build a new station.
• We know that no one likes new taxes. We know that there will be a new fire station in the near future and I think we know that we are either using property taxes to pay the whole cost or we are getting others to help pay through the use of a sales tax.
Projects like this come around every 50 to 75 years in the life of a community, and we need to make sure we plan ahead for that life span and spend your resources for the future without being stuck in the past.
This spring, there will be an open house at the current fire station to give folks a chance to see what we have today and see some images and costs related to what the City Council is planning.
Will you follow along as the project becomes more clearly defined, as budgets are set and the look of the building is finalized? It makes me wonder…