The fence is almost a thing of the past on most farms.
The elimination of most livestock and dairy on the family farm has made fences not only unnecessary, but instead obstructions to farm equipment. Production units of confined feeding and huge enclosed milking facilities are now the rule.
But, as many of you older folks know, this wasn’t always the case. In order to keep livestock out of grain fields, a variety of fencing material was used; and, here I’m talking about a time before the invention of barbed and woven wire.
A wood fence could take a number of forms, but one of the most common was the so-called zigzag or snake fence. It did not use posts. Overlapping the split rails not only made the fence quite secure but gave it the familiar zig-zag appearance. A good example of this kind of fence surrounds the Borgeson Log Cabin in the Gustavus Arboretum. The Borgeson farmland was located in Lake Prairie Township and, as the name implies, it was mostly prairie. However, timber for the fence (and the cabin) probably came from the wooded area near Norseland, particularly around the Boy Scout Camp.
Another zigzag fence is on the old Chamberlain farm just north of the village of Ottawa. It is mainly around the front yard. Its weathered rails I’m sure were admired for many years by John and Katha.
Would you believe there were also stone fences here? They were made where there was little timber for fencing, but many rocks. In this area, where could such a place be?
If you said the Kasota Prairie, you’d be right. To rid the fields of rock, they were used for fences. Picking up rock was a long, ongoing job, year after year, as after winter there would always be more rock that had come to the surface. I know, because as a kid on my grandfather’s farm in Indiana, I had the job of picking up rocks out of the fields.
A classic example of a stone fence is on a farm located a couple of miles south of Kasota. Take 21 to Township Road 360. It is on the first farm on the left driving west. There is part of a crumbling stone fence right along the road. Get out and take a look. Old barbed wire is entwined around it.
If you get permission and walk southeast from there into the back field, there is a longer rock fence. Although parts of it have collapsed, it’s still there. It is about 4 feet in height; having been worn down with the years. When I saw it, I was amazed and in awe. I’d seen stone fences before, like in the Kentucky Bluegrass region, but never expected to find one here.
Shows you what you can find in your own backyard (field), so to speak, if you just take the time to look at the past.