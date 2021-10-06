Between Sept. 5, 2021 and Sept. 21, four individuals in the greater Mankato area, aged 18-32, died of a suspected opioid overdose. According to a press release from the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, agents located evidence of counterfeit prescription pills that that contained fentanyl in two of the deaths. In addition to the four deaths, numerous other nonfatal overdose incidents were reported to law enforcement.
We hear the term opioid a lot, but what exactly is an opioid? An opioid is a class of drugs used to reduce pain. Opioids include prescription pain drugs such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine, and codeine; the street drug heroin; and the synthetic opioid fentanyl.
Opioid prescriptions became popular in the 1990s because they are effective at reducing pain after surgery or other major physical trauma. Unfortunately, the addictive power of these drugs was not known by the general public. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, roughly 21-29% of patients who are prescribed opioids for pain misuse them. As with any drug, people who use opioids can have a tolerance buildup, meaning that they need to take more of the medicine to feel the same effects or get the same relief they used to at lower levels. They can also develop a physical dependence on the drug, meaning that if a patient stops taking it, they can develop withdrawal symptoms.
Illicit opioids have become more dangerous over the last decade. This is due to the introduction of fentanyl into the opioid. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is used to treat severe pain. It is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Drug dealers mix fentanyl with other drugs, like heroin or counterfeit prescription pills, to increase their euphoric effects. Sometimes, the person taking the drug is unaware that fentanyl has been mixed with the drug, increasing the chances for overdose. Other individuals seeking pills are aware the pills are not oxycodone, but contain fentanyl and seek specific pills for that purpose. Just two milligrams of fentanyl powder can kill someone. By comparison, a sweetener packet generally found in restaurants contain 1,000 milligrams per packet.
People addicted to opioids turn to buying the pills off the black market when they can no longer get prescriptions from the doctor. This is dangerous as the influx of counterfeit pills has skyrocketed. Counterfeit pills look so much like the authentic pills, it is nearly impossible to identify the authentic pills from the counterfeit ones with a naked eye. According to a press release from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) on Sept. 27, the DEA has seized more than 9.5 million counterfeit pills so far this year, which is more than the last two years combined. The number of DEA-seized counterfeit pills has jumped nearly 430 percent since 2019; today, on average two out of every five pills tested by the DEA contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.
Four opioid-related overdose deaths in the last few weeks are four too many. The unknown number of nonfatal overdoses in our community are too many. There is help available for individuals struggling with addiction. The Nicollet County Health and Human Services Department can help individuals ready to seek treatment.
They can be reached by calling the St. Peter office at 507-934-8559 or the North Mankato office at 507-387-4556. You can also find treatment options or support by visiting the Minnesota Department of Human Services’ searchable database of mental health and substance use disorder treatment providers at sud.fasttrackermn.org; texting 55753 to get support and information for a loved one struggling with substance abuse; or calling the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you are concerned about someone’s chemical use, please reach out to help that individual or seek out services for the individual.
To learn more please consider joining us for our Tall Cop Says Stop Event this Thursday, Oct. 7 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. You can’t stop what you don’t know – so Officer Jermaine Galloway, founder of Tall Cop Says Stop, will provide tools, resources and training to combat substance abuse in the community. During this event, Officer Galloway will share the latest drug trends and paraphernalia and what we can do to make our communities safer. This free event is open to the public including parents, grandparents, guardians, and community members interested in the wellbeing of our youth. Registration is encouraged, but not required at https://bit.ly/2Veoa09.