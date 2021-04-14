As we want to put the pandemic in our rearview mirror, we have to be smart.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our Minnesota government has placed a high emphasis in addressing those who are food insecure. In March 2020 when the federal government enacted Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), it provided billions of dollars of emergency benefits under the supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP).
SNAP has long helped families in need while simultaneously benefiting our grocers and farmers. Since April 2020 over $367 million in emergency SNAP (over $31 million/month) has been provided to the state, serving approximately 175,000 households and 500,000 Minnesotans. The federal to state emergency allotments are based on if a state has an emergency declaration. For example, Minnesota is currently in a peacetime emergency, and therefore, receiving almost $40 million a month.
SNAP, formerly known as Food Stamps, provides nutrition assistance to supplement the food budget for those families experiencing food insecurity. Beginning on April 1, 2021 new USDA guidance allows Minnesotans to receive an additional $6-$11 million a month going forward, with our new monthly total being approximately $38-$43 million.
Currently, federal funding for emergency SNAP currently runs through Sept. 30, 2021, and could be extended yet for a longer duration. If the legislature were to end the emergency declaration, assistance programs, such as the SNAP program, would see a devastating reduction in the amount of federal funding, totaling between $224-$247 million in emergency SNAP allotments.
If we saw a reduction in SNAP funding due to the termination of emergency powers, it would be a failure on behalf of the state government. Even worse, it would put Minnesotans lives at risk including those most vulnerable. According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, 71 percent of those receiving SNAP benefits are children, seniors, and people with disabilities. In addition, losing these benefits would see a local economic impact of around $40 million, affecting the revenues of grocers and farmers.
Other states that have had legislatures terminate their emergency declarations are scrambling to come up with funding for the most vulnerable.
For example, in February 2021, the all Republican Alaska Legislature failed to renew the disaster declaration. In March 2021, Gov. Mike Dunleavy sent a letter to the Legislature asking for the “Necessary authority accessing federal relief funding as they pertain to the state’s continued response and nexus to the federal public health emergency and major disaster declaration”. On March 26, the Alaska House voted to retroactively to extend emergency and restore emergency SNAP benefits but have yet to see action from the Senate. Other republican majority states such as Arkansas, Indiana, and Texas have publicly recognized the need to have emergency orders in place to continue receiving federal assistance.
As the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession continue, it is – for now - necessary to sustain the active peacetime emergency to support Minnesota residents.
While SNAP is incredibly important, it is only one of many emergency funding allotments that would go away if the emergency order was terminated, including funding for medical supplies, hospital staffing, childcare grants, vaccination funding, long-term care funding, and even more.
I believe the pandemic is a real and serious threat, and if Republicans want to end it, they need to say where they are going to find the funding to replace the revenue received from the federal government.