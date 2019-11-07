One knee down. One knee to go.
I had right knee replacement surgery Aug. 2 at Rivers Edge Hospital in St. Peter. I’m having my left knee replaced Nov. 8 at River’s Edge.
It’s been a long recovery process, and it’s not recovered yet after three months.
But I’m glad to be walking again without pain in my right knee.
Dr. Kyle Swanson of the Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic (OFC) in Mankato said I’m right on schedule for recovery.
While the pain is basically gone, I still have stiffness and swelling in my knee. Dr. Swanson said it could take up to six months for the stiffness and swelling to end. It takes that long to heal and for the body to get used to an artificial (titanium and plastic knee).
By March, I hope to get back on the tennis court for the first time in almost a year.
I had been a weekly tennis player for the last 10 years from age 50 to 60. I also played from age 12 to age 30 when I quit because of reoccurring knee problems whenever I ran.
But by age 50 my knees were better and I could get back on the court. But they just wore out. All of the cartilage was gone, and they were misaligned off center. I could no longer walk, let alone run, without pain.
Surgery on the right knee went well. I started doing physical therapy the same day as surgery and did therapy twice a day until I left the hospital after a three-day stay. I went to physical therapy for two to three times a week for six weeks and have done therapy at home since then. The first two weeks of recovery were painful, and it was difficult completing the twice-a-day physical therapy exercises and walking.
But after two weeks, the pain and swelling started to subside, and I became more active. I stopped using a walker and went to a cane for about a week, and after three weeks, I didn’t need any support walking.
I started driving after three weeks. I went back to work after a month, writing away game stories at home for St. Peter Herald and Le Sueur County News.
I returned as full time sports editor Sept. 23 including taking photographs at games. I still was having trouble with stiffness and swelling if I sat or stood too long, so I worked a split shift in the morning from 9 to noon and the evening from 6 to 11.
After a grueling recovery process, I thought about not having my second knee replaced.
But it’s worth the effort to have a more sturdy left knee. My right knee is stronger than my left one now.
I’ve had a history of injuries since eighth-grade when my left knee cap moved out of place and I tore anterior cruciate ligaments getting checked from behind into the boards playing hockey. I wore a cast for six weeks after the initial injury and re-injured the knee twice, requiring arthroscopic surgery twice.
The knee has continued to go out of place over the years when I slip or run. It hurts when it moves to the left, but it moves back in place like a rubber band.
Dr. Swanson said the knee replacement surgery will include fixing the ligaments, so the knee will stay aligned and in place. That will be a great relief after having to be careful over the last 45 years to avoid re injury.