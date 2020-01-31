To the editor:
Thank you. The St. Peter Lions Club gives special thanks to the St. Peter community for your generous support of our used eyeglasses project.
For every pair of glasses received, someone in this vast world of billions of people is able to see more clearly. In 2016, we received 1,000 pairs of glasses. In 2017, we received 1,000 pairs of glasses. In 2018, we received 1,453 pairs of glasses. In 2019, we have received 1,184 pairs of glasses.
We now continue the adventure into 2020. The recycle boxes are placed throughout the St. Peter community at The St. Peter Eye Clinic, the St. Peter Clinic, the Community Center, the Public Library, Hair Thairhappy, the Nicollet County Courthouse, First National Bank, Pioneer Bank, Funeral Home.
Thank you for your generosity in making the gift of good eyesight available to many people worldwide.
Dan Buendorf, Project Chair
St. Peter