To the editor:
Our role in life is to love each other, and especially to help all of our children.
This past week, the St. Peter/Kasota Chapter of the Dollars for Scholars sent out letters to everyone in their database. The letters were sent because the COVID-19 virus prevents the use of a phone ‘telethon.’
Your neighbors, over the past years, have awarded scholarships to 2,280 local students. Because we believe in them, we invest in them. We believe scholarships can bridge gaps, lessen the burden, help our children get a fair chance at the American Dream.
Please, help us. Your gift of $25 or $50 will help our chapter meet its goal. Send your check payable to Dollars for Scholars, POBox 233, St. Peter, MN 56082. To use a credit card donate online at StPeter-Kasota@DollarsForScholars.org.
Thank you for your assistance. And have a blessed new year.
Marty Duncan
Board Member