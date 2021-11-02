With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, I am reflecting on all I am thankful for this year. At the top of my list is our community that I am honored to represent in St. Paul.
I visited with several community groups over the past month including township councils, school boards, commissions, and businesses, and it is so encouraging to see all the incredible work that is being done in District 19A.
Student education continues to be foremost in the minds of many. The new K-12 budget bill to provides a $525 million increase in education funding above the budget base, including a 4.4% biennial formula funding increase which is more flexible with fewer strings attached. The bill also includes nearly $15 million in new funding for teacher recruitment and retention, including $10 million for “Grow Your Own” or Paraprofessional Pathways to Licensure.
Most importantly, this bill has very few new mandates to empower local school boards to craft policies that best serve the needs of their students. School boards, school administrators, teachers, and parents in our community worked tirelessly over the past year to help our students navigate distance learning and make a safe return to the classroom possible.
The St. Peter Regional Treatment Center recently held a dedication service and open house to celebrate the opening of the newly expanded and renovated security hospital. I had a chance to talk with some nurses who shared their excitement to be able to work in the new open design that is filled with natural light. I got inspired listening to the staff express their passion and dedication for serving their patients.
At the end of September, I joined Nuvera for their fiber broadband construction kick-off event. These construction projects were made possible by the Border-to-Border Development Grant Program. I voted for the Agriculture and Broadband budget bill because it is critical to expand broadband in greater Minnesota.
As people were forced to live, work, and learn from home during the pandemic, we all learned how critical it is that our communities have access to reliable internet. I am committed to ensuring all Minnesotans have access to broadband. I am very proud of the work companies, like Nuvera, do to deliver fast and reliable internet across the state.
Our community has so much to be thankful for this year. To our incredible frontline workers and to each and every Minnesotan who stepped up to serve others during these unprecedented times, thank you. May the upcoming holiday season be a time of sharing with loved ones and a time of thanksgiving.