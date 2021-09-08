Every Chamber of Commerce exists to promote and connect, so we’re always thrilled this time of year to host the party known as Girls Night Out.
From 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 7, we’ll have 27 businesses and organizations participating. That’s down just a bit from 31 the last time we did it in 2019.
Understandably, some retailers decided to pass on Girls Night Out 2021, as multiple breathers in any space deemed less than cavernous is not the most ideal of situations at this point in the game. There’s a variant out there, and better-safe-than-sorry is a respectable strategy.
Expect a Girls Night Out with a modified appearance this time around. We’re telling the ladies who don’t feel comfortable around too many people that our feelings won’t be hurt if they stay on the sidelines this year. In 2020, the Chamber, with financial help, was privileged to organize the “Shop Safely in Saint Peter” campaign. We’re still asking shoppers, diners and browsers around the business scene to take precautions to protect themselves, one another and the employees who sell goods and services. Anyone who has symptoms should stay away. If you see a crowd at any venue, come back when there are fewer people. Limit time inside the stores. Drift along in the peripheries and swoop into the action spots when there are gaps.
Expect to see some of the businesses and organizations with tables outdoors where air is moving. Watch for the stores and restaurants to be sanitizing in ways that make their places as safe as they can.
Promoting the entire business community is a year-round endeavor for the Chamber. For one thing, the Chamber is charged to organize advertising campaign worth thousands of dollars to communicate the entire community, with its character, charm and history, is a fun and fulfilling place to live, work and visit. Events like Winterfest and Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Parade and Picnic in the Park, which together draw upwards of 10,000 people, are all about promoting this great place.
You will notice the promotional punch of Girls Night Out is delivered in October. The timing is intentional. Merchants in many cases do their most robust business in late October, November and early December.
Would you believe expenses with hosting Girls Night Out exceed $2,000? They do, and it’s worth it. The Chamber is so thankful to the businesses and organizations who pay $50, plus donating a gift certificate/prize worth $25 and free smaller gifts for all the ladies, to collectively make Girls Night Out an annual success!