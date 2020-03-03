Every week it seems there is another news story about a scam — either a new scam or the “happening right now” scam. March 1-7, 2020, is National Consumer Protection Week. This is an opportunity to raise your awareness about scams.
Many people think that they are too smart to fall victim to a scam, or that the elderly are most likely to be scammed. However, scammers do not discriminate and scams can happen to anyone, of any age, and at any time. In fact, according to the 2018 Consumer Sentinel Network Data Book, younger people reported losing money to fraud more often than older people. Scammers prey on people’s emotions such as fear (threatening arrest or harm), love (wanting to protect a child or grandchild, or making you fall in love with them), or excitement (winning a lottery or other prize). It only takes one instance of letting your guard down for you to fall victim to a scam.
Here are some tips on recognizing and avoiding scams:
• If you do not recognize the phone number, do not answer it.
• Do not always trust your caller ID. Scammers will often “spoof” or disguise the phone number they are calling from to make it look like a local phone number, but in reality they are calling from a different part of the country or even overseas.
• If you receive unsolicited or unexpected contact from someone claiming to be a loved one or a government agency, do your own research to confirm what the caller is telling you. If the caller reports being a grandchild in trouble, call your grandchild or their parent to confirm. If the caller reports being from the IRS, find a number on your own to verify the information provided or speak to your accountant.
• Do not send money by wire transfer or gift cards as it is nearly impossible to get your money back if it is a scam.
• Do not give out your personally identifiable information, such as a social security number, bank or credit card account number, or passwords, to anyone who contacts you when you have not first contacted them.
• Keep your computer and antivirus software updated.
• In letters and emails you receive, watch out for misspelled words and grammar mistakes or addresses in the materials that do not match.
• If the caller or mailer asks you to keep the information confidential, it is likely a scam. Scammers want you to keep the details confidential. They know that if people have a chance to talk about the situation before sending any money, the person will likely realize it is a scam.
• If it’s too good to be true (whatever it is), it probably is.
The Nicollet County Attorney’s Office, together with local law enforcement agencies (Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, St. Peter Police Department, and North Mankato Police Department) have prepared presentations to bring awareness and educate the community about scams and things to look out for to avoid becoming a victim. If you are interested in having a scam presentation for your community or service group, please contact Bonnie Petersen, Nicollet County Victim/Witness Coordinator, at 507-934-7184, or by email at bonnie.petersen@co.nicollet.mn.us.