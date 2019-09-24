In the last article we talked about swords, dragons and getting back to the basics or recycling. I do have a Nine Dragon recycling story for you but we’ll save that for a later time and focus on the basics. We talked about the lower value of recyclables, the contamination of recyclables and facing rising costs. We can’t list all the items that are and are not recyclable in this article but will offer a good starting point and mention some web sites to help guide you at the end.
To have a successful recycling program we need to ask a few questions like, where does our Hauler take our recycling – which can determine what is or is not acceptable materials? Or, are there any regulations that prohibit certain materials being put in your recycling cart? Let’s start by addressing the last question – YES, most of our solid waste and recycling programs are governed by MN Statutes 115A and 400 sections, there are some others but those two cover most of it. These regulations say things like you can’t put your TV in the recycling bin, no appliances, tires, or hazardous waste materials (such as paints, pesticides, flammable liquids, etc.) NO batteries, fluorescent light tubes, medications, fuel tanks, or construction debris. There are A LOT more items you can’t put in your recycling but these items have specific statutes governing their proper disposal which we will address in a later article.
Getting back to the first question – where does our Hauler take our recycling? To a MRF, no, not the little blue people… but to a Materials Recovery Facility (MRF). Materials coming from Sibley, Le Sueur and Nicollet Counties mostly go to two MRFs, one run by Dem-Cen off Hwy 169 near Shakopee and the Recycle America facility run by Waste Management in Minneapolis. Some MRFs can be different in what materials they accept as their processing and end markets can vary but luckily for us there is not much difference in acceptable materials with these two facilities. Most of our local Haulers have bailing equipment that bail all the materials together in to 1,500 to 2,000 pound bails and ship it to local these local MRFs. Some Haulers separate out materials like paper & cardboard and ship it to specific paper mills, also located in the metro area and some do the same for metals.
Please keep in mind the following two sentences before we get to the basics. 1.) Just because it has a recycling triangle symbol does NOT mean it is always recyclable… and 2.) Just because it is plastic does NOT mean it is recyclable…So here are the basics of recycling: Plastic bottles and containers, #’s 1,2 & 5 are best but will take some 4s if it’s a container and not a bag or film, you can leave the caps on. Metal cans – aluminum, steel, tin. Glass bottles & jars, (clear is preferred but will take others) NO window glass or ceramics. Yes, to dairy & juice cartons. Please remember to empty all containers and give them a quick rinse and no need to remove labels. Paper, cardboard & paperboard are great, (please flatten). Shredded paper is NOT accepted in your recyclables. Also, do NOT place recyclables in to a plastic bag, keep all recyclables loose in the recycle cart because the little plastic bags get caught in the machinery and wrap around everything.
I would encourage our residents to visit the Nicollet County Re Collect program web site or the Blue Earth County Waste Wizard both can very helpful with recycling and proper disposal of most household items. Lastly, we have a Tri County tires, appliance and electronics collection coming up on October 5th at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds in St. Peter from 9 am to 1 pm, call 507-381-9196 with questions.