So the heat is on in many ways and here we are in June with no decision as to whether or not the pool will open. There really is a good reason no decision has been made, some of which has to do with hope that it can open and the importance of the pool being more than just a pool.
In reality, we are waiting for additional guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health on how to keep pool users safe in this time of COVID. Lots of area aquatic parks have already made the decision to remain closed but we are holding on to determine if we can be open while meeting the required safety standards. So hold tight with us as the next few weeks progress.
We are in different than many other area pools that are destination type “aquatic centers” with 50 plus staff and three water slides. That’s not what we are. Those aquatic center communities needed to decide earlier because the ramp up timeline is long and the people and dollars at risk are substantial. I like to think we know what we are. Frankly, we are not the kind of destination pool where you spend forty bucks a day to get your family in. We are here for our local community and understand that access by everyone is sometimes more important than those forty foot water slides. We are a nice pool that teaches swim lessons, trains lifeguards and is a great place for folks to spend a few hours on a blistering summer day.
I know many of you are missing the pool - so are lots of young people who work as lifeguards. So are the moms and dads who love the opportunity to ride their bikes there and show off their canon ball skills. Today maybe more than ever we could use a diversion, an opportunity to smile, a chance to see others having fun (from a safe distance) and to be a community again. There are lots of ways we show we are a community. We rally together, mourn together, celebrate together and have fun together. These are the things that build community.
The pool is more than just a hole in the ground filled with water. It is one of those places where we have fun together. The pool is where we meet friends and make new ones; where we can show our cannon ball to our community. Today, maybe more than ever, we need an opportunity to be a community. That is why we wait poised to go if we are able and if we can do it safely in the time of COVID.
Is the pool usually part of your summer plan for fun? Is it one of the places we build community? We hope so for it not, then why have a pool?