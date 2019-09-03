St. Peter and rural Nicollet County once again demonstrated its commitment to education through its generous cash and school supply donations for the Friends of Learning—Back to School Project.
This year, The Friends of Learning–Back to School Project served the needs of 550 students in St. Peter and rural Nicollet County. The Committee was only able to serve these students through this community’s charitable donations of cash and school supplies.
The committee would especially like to thank The St. Peter Lions Club, St. Peter Kiwanis Club, the Mankato Clinic Foundation, the Salvation Army, the Schmidt Foundation, the Nicollet Foundation, and the Mayo Clinic Foundation for their generous grant donations. We also received many donations from individuals, families, organizations, and businesses that totaled several hundreds of dollars. Finally, the Committee would also like to thank the businesses and churches that hosted drop off locations.
Our 8th Annual Business Challenge saw an increase in business participation. All St. Peter businesses were invited to challenge their employees and/or customers to bring in cash or school supplies. We would like to thank the following businesses for their participation: Nicollet County Bank, The Good Samaritan Society, Creation Technologies, First National Bank Minnesota, HomeTown Bank, Scholarship America, Family Fresh, Nicollet County Employees, Union Presbyterian Church, CCF Bank, St. Peter Family Dental Center, Rising Sun Chiropractic, River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic, St. Peter Treatment Center, Daniel’s Clinic, Family, and St. Peter Public Library. These businesses and their employees and customers collected over $6,800 of supplies and cash donations. This year’s overall Business Challenge winner is St. Peter Treatment Center and it will host the traveling “Ruler” trophy. It will also receive advertising from the St. Peter Herald. The Good Samaritan Society is the small business winner and will receive advertising from KNUJ. Thank you to all those businesses that participated in the Challenge!
We thank again the residents and businesses of St. Peter and rural Nicollet County for their support of our children and their education. The community helped children start their year off with the necessary tools to be ready to learn.
Thank you again to this generous community.