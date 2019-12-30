Maybe it’s the holidays, but I always feel nostalgic around this time. It’s when we reflect on the incredible year behind us and feel excited for the year ahead.
As we say goodbye to 2019, I want to thank everyone who supported us this year. We welcomed thousands of visitors through our doors from nearly every state and several countries, offered dozens of educational programs, and interacted with tens of thousands of you through social media. Whether you watched the canons fire at Fort Ridgley, spent a Sunday afternoon relaxing along the Minnesota River at Harkin Store, celebrated holidays at the E. St. Julien Cox House, walked the trails at Traverse des Sioux, or researched your family history in the archives, we appreciate your support and patronage.
Thanks to you, the Nicollet County Historical Society is finishing up a successful 2019 and is looking forward to 2020. Next year, the Society is exploring National History Day with local school children, marking the centennial of the 19th Amendment with two special exhibits, celebrating 150 years of the Harkin Store, 50 years of preservation history at the Cox House, and so much more.
Please join us at our annual meeting on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Treaty Site History Center. Come early to enjoy brunch beginning at 11:30 a.m. with our featured speaker at 12:30 p.m., and a brief business meeting to follow. We are delighted to welcome Norseland, MN native, Karen Annexstad Humphrey, for an inspiring presentation titled "Deepening Our Roots, Widening Our Horizon." The cost for the open house and program is $15 for NCHS members, $20 for non-members, or $5 for the program only. For details and registration, call 507-934-2160 or email events@nchsmn.org.
Our films on First Thursdays Documentary Film Series resumes in January. Be sure to attend on Jan. 9 to see “Well Fed,” presented by our friends at Nicollet County Farm Bureau. In February, travel back to World War II with “Great Escape at Dunkirk” and in March help us celebrate Women’s History Month with “One Woman, One Vote.”
A friendly reminder the Treaty Site History Center and NCHS offices are closed through Jan. 6. We reopen in the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
I want to take this opportunity to thank the community of St. Peter and Nicollet County for the support you’ve shown the Nicollet County Historical Society. We are grateful for the support our community partners like you showed us this year and look forward to sharing new endeavors with you in the coming year.
For more information on the Nicollet County Historical Society’s sites and programs, check out our website www.nchsmn.org, or follow us on Facebook (@nchsmn), Twitter (@nchshistory), and Instagram (@nchsmn). Everyone at NCHS wishes you and yours a very merry holiday season and a happy 2020.