I wasn’t ready.
When I came to the sudden and confusing realization that I was gay in junior high school, I quickly committed myself to not telling a soul. My friends were just starting to develop an interest in the opposite sex; I had already “dated” a few girls myself; no one was questioning me, so there was no need to come out. Perhaps peers became suspicious over my high school years, but I was easily able to ignore that potential reality and go on with my life. I planned for a life in the closet: it wouldn’t be so bad.
That’s what I thought as a senior back in 2010. Alex Bosacker thought differently in 2022.
In one of the most difficult environments to do so, sports, the St. Peter senior addressed his peers and informed them of his sexuality. It was a major risk — with the threat of alienation and discomfort among teammates, some of the most important people in an athlete’s formative years.
But Alex’s courage was rewarded.
In return for his honesty, he received kindness and compassion from his team, determined to treat him the exact same as before. And that grace was extended to classmates in school, who supported Alex with rainbow colors and, more importantly, respect.
Alex didn’t reveal his sexuality to garner attention. He did it to stop lying — to others and to himself. Pretending is not so hard, but there is loneliness in a lie.
Recently, all the fears associated with coming out as a high school athlete reared their ugly head for Alex. In a rivalry game, an opposing player yelled out, referencing his sexual orientation in an effort to humiliate. Fans of the opposing team proceeded to ridicule and harass him. And after the game, while the motive is yet unconfirmed, four teens followed the St. Peter team bus, forced it to slow down and shot water beads at it, a frightening experience for the squad.
So not only is a teenager left feeling personally humiliated, but he now feels culpable for the distress of people he cares about. And it’s all because he chose vulnerability — a simple desire to live openly and honestly.
While Alex is a personable and optimistic young man, he admitted these incidents sullied a senior year that should’ve been reserved for fond memories and individual growth. He will no doubt move past it all; he’ll be the bigger person that he’s already proved to be.
But let us not forget to commend him.
I don’t like to share about myself. Those years in the closet perhaps conditioned me to keep things close to the chest. But Alex has inspired a 30-year-old, like me, to be a little more courageous.
My years denying my own sexuality were years denying my own existence. I didn’t allow myself a place in the world. An athlete myself, I preferred internal isolation to possible external ridicule.
But now, a year into marriage and several years out of the closet, I realize my sexuality is a blessing. It feels good to know who I am, and while “queer” is just one descriptor for that person, I kind of like the ring to it these days. It took longer than I’d like to admit, but I found my bravery.
Be proud of yourself, Alex. You found yours early.