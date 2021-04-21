Three years ago, I read an article in Outside Magazine titled "Rewilding the American Child."
The article starts with the line “Our children are in crisis” and goes on to explain that never before have children spent so much time inside, with screens, not connecting with nature or others. Richard Louv had sounded the call for “saving our children from nature-deficit disorder” many years ago in his 2005 vanguard book Last Child in the Woods. Since then, there is mounting evidence that children are experiencing the negative effects of being plugged in virtually and out of touch with nature. There is equally mounting research showing the benefit of children being outside.
This was all well before COVID. Imagine what the research says now a year into social distancing and online learning. Sending kids of all ages (and adults, too) outside may be more critical than ever before. Not only is being outdoors a far safer place to connect with others during a pandemic, it is also necessary to build the skills we want to see in our children.
The benefits of sending kids outside may seem obvious. My mom always said that the fresh air was good for us (in that way that eating broccoli is good for us) and told us not to come back inside until supper. I’m sure she did it to get a break from our sibling “negotiations” and bids for her attention — and also to make us bone tired.
Unplugging and getting physical activity does for kids what it does for adults: better sleep, reduces stress, boosts immunity, improves mood and combats obesity. It leads to better balance, coordination and agility. Physical activity is good for physical health. Being outside demands and inspires more physical activity. But being outside has many more benefits for children beyond the physical:
• Children who are outside get more Vitamin D from the sun, which strengthens bones and boosts immunity. This is no small thing in the north.
• Children who play outside are less likely to develop nearsightedness.
• Children — of all ages — who play in the natural world develop stronger reasoning, awareness and observation skills. This supports better independent decision making.
• Children who spend time outside are calmer, less frigidity, have improved memory, and are more focused in classrooms. This all leads to higher academic performance, which is why so many teachers and parents advocate for longer, not shorter recess.
• Children who play outside have better social skills. Outside is the perfect playground for unstructured, imaginative play, which requires children to interact more and practice social skills, as well as figure out on their own what to do.
• When children spend more time outside, they learn about things outside like plants, animals, and weather and develop a knowledge and appreciation for the natural world. They learn how to learn on their own.
• Nature inspires. Poets write about it. Singers sing about it. Artists capture it in paintings, photographs and descriptions. The sense of wonder about the world is a powerful, spiritual, creative force. Nature offers us something bigger than ourselves and lets us all contemplate big things like space, eternity and our place on this big beautiful planet.
I gotta go. My mom says I have to go outside and play.