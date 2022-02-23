Communities were encouraged to put up Historical Markers for our country’s Bicenternnial in 1976. Nicollet County was no exception.
The chairman of the Bicentennial Commission was Fred Wetherill. If you made a list of the top 10 historians around here, Fred would rank pretty near the top. The markers prepared under his direction honored people or places that were of historical significance to the county.
They were on a sturdy metal frame and post, painted a glossy black with gold or white raised lettering and stood about 6 feet high. Maybe you’ve seen the ones at Traverse des Sioux State Park, Gustavus Adolphus College or the E. St. Julien Cox House. These are very notable places.
But there were plenty more that I bet most of you haven’t seen or maybe even heard of. Here are some of the more obscure ones that Fred details in his book, "Nicollet County Bicentennial Historical Markers."
Little Rock Trading Post
It was located where an unusual granite rock formation plunged into the Minnesota River in what is now Sec. 22 in Ridgely Township. The site made a natural ramp that enabled canoes and boats to land easily; hence, a trading post began. It was in existence from roughly 1834-1856, operated by the trader Joseph LaFramboise. The rock is still there, but nothing remains of the trading post.
New Sweden Creamery
You wouldn’t think the making of butter would be of historical significance. But, if it was really good butter, then it would.
In 1898, Sam Haugdahl was hired by the New Sweden Creamery as its butter maker. He attracted national and international fame with an impressive list of butter making awards. Two of these were: First Place at the National Creamery Buttermakers Exposition in 1898; and, the Grand Prix de Honeur at the International Exposition in Paris, France in 1900.
Yes, indeed, New Sweden Creamery butter took the gold in Paris. Next time you have buttered toast, ladies and gentlemen, think of the creamy rich tradition here.
The Ewing House
Before the Regional Treatment Center (where the Historical Marker stands), patients resided and received care at a house on the corner of Third and Walnut streets. For a short time, it was the first treatment center. The white two story building still stands as an apartment house.
The Boat Landing
This is probably the most hidden of all the historical markers in town, as it is obscured by the Pearly Gates. It stands by the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce and the Hwy. 99 bridge.
The site was the docking area for steamboats until 1897. It was a bustling place. In the year 1861, 53,000 bushels of grain were shipped from St. Peter.
It’s now been over 45 years since the first Bicentennial Historical Marker went up in the county. In the Foreword to his book, Fred Wetherill said, “We are prone to forget the past and some of it may well pass into oblivion.”
Thank you, Fred; you didn’t allow that to happen.