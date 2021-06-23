The month of June is dedicated to celebrating the dairy industry and the farmers that produce the delicious, nutrient-packed dairy foods we enjoy.
I would like to thank all of the dairy farmers in Nicollet County for providing safe, abundant, nutritious dairy products for our tables. With that being said, I thought it would be appropriate to highlight a challenge a lot of dairy farmers have during the summer months.
Fly control on dairies can be a challenge due to abundant moisture and organic matter available for fly breeding grounds. Flies are not only a nuisance, they also have the potential to increase disease transmission and decrease production. Flies also cause livestock to expend extra energy fending them off instead of putting that energy into resting, feeding or milking.
There are several kinds of flies that can cause issues on the farm. You’ll want to identify the type of fly or flies that you are dealing with so you can figure out the various control methods for managing that particular fly problem. This can help you to understand the flies' lifecycle to develop an effective management plan. The typical culprits in Minnesota are stable flies, house flies, face flies and horn flies. Stable flies are blood feeders and can result in reduced production while house flies are mostly just a nuisance. Heavy horn fly infestations can result in reduced weight gain and significant economic losses. The major economic impact of face flies is the cost associated with the treatment of pink eye.
Fly management is important to help minimize these potentially yield-reducing behaviors in cattle. You will likely need to implement several of these strategies in your fly management plan, but successful fly management must include effective sanitation.
Cleanliness and sanitation is the most important step in fly management plans. Doing your best to remove possible breeding sites like rotting hay or grain, spilled feed or manure piles is the most effective way to control house flies and stable flies. Scrape, haul, spread, or compost soiled bedding every other week during the summer, if possible. Physical management such as using sticky traps, fly bait, or fly traps can help reduce the number of flies. Chemical management such as using premise sprays can help with stable flies and house flies. As for pasture flies, ear tags are effective in managing face flies. Horn flies should be managed when you see around 200 flies per head of cattle. Options for horn fly management include: pour-ons, sprays, dust bags, feed additives, and insecticide ear tags. Lastly, biological management of flies by means of using other organisms to feed on their larvae or parasitize them might help as well but research is not conclusive whether they significantly suppress fly populations.
Fly control on dairies is an important pest management consideration that impacts the bottom line by affecting overall animal productivity and health. Even though it is time consuming, sanitation is key in providing effective fly control around the dairy and in pastures.