To the editor:
I am writing in support of Dustin Sharstrom, who is running for a position on the St. Peter City Council in the upcoming election. Although I reside in the North Ward of town and Dustin is running to represent the South Ward, I still support his effort to become a representative in our community’s governing body.
Dustin has lived in Minnesota most of his life and I got to know him about six years ago when he and his family moved to the St. Peter area. In fact, as a long time resident and supporter of St. Peter, I helped persuade Dustin and his wife to move here as they were looking for a great community in which to raise their family.
Dustin’s teaching experience has allowed him to meet scores of St. Peter residents over the past few years, providing a view of their diverse situations and needs. He is willing to work with others on the City Council, the Mayor and the City Administrator to help address these needs and keep making St. Peter an even better place to raise a family, work or retire.
Dustin Sharstrom will be accessible and willing to listen; willing to help find ways to make housing affordable and to help everyone feel welcome here.
Sincerely yours,
Mark Zallek
St. Peter
This letter is a paid political endorsement.